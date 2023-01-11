Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for wire fraud connected to gambling addiction
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on a federal wire fraud charge Wednesday (Jan. 11).
Peterson was disbarred after she plead guilty to the charge back in August.
U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance sentenced the former state lawmaker to 22 months in prison.
The charges against Peterson came from a federal probe in which she was accused of using campaign funds to fuel her gambling addiction.
READ MORE
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson enters into plea deal; case involves the use of campaign funds
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
Feds investigating former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
Addiction specialist discusses recovery after Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigns
In an emotional day at court, Peterson wiped tears from her eyes as she sought mercy from Judge Vance, saying she failed her constituents and God with her dishonesty.
“I failed my constituents, family, friends and the public who trusted me,” Peterson said. “I am an imperfect child of God.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.