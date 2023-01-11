FAA computer outage impacts one Monroe flight

Domestic flights resume after FAA outage
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Federal Aviation Administration’s early morning computer outage caused flight delays around the country and in Monroe.

The Monroe Regional Airport’s website shows the 7:45 a.m. Delta flight scheduled to Atlanta has been delayed until 9 a.m. This is due to the FAA grounding all flights until 9 a.m. Eastern Time. That order has since been lifted. The airport’s website shows no impacts to the 10:24 a.m. flight to Dallas/Fort Worth as of 8:35 a.m. today (Jan. 11). Today’s 6 a.m. American flight scheduled to leave Monroe for Dallas/Fort Worth left on time.

The FAA tweeted an update just before 8 a.m.:

“Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

Earlier in the morning, the agency said on Twitter, “all flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.”

For more on the FAA’s computer issue, click here.

