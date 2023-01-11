Bastrop police searching for suspect accused of double-homicide

Butcher is accused of a double homicide that took place in 2020.(Source: Bastrop Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating someone who they say is connected to a 2020 double homicide.

Lorenz Toston, 20, and Jacoby Carter, 20, were murdered in a vehicle at the dead end of Rosena St. in Bastrop. BPD says their investigation has led to getting two felony arrest warrants for Zyheim Tyquin Butcher, 20, in relation to this double homicide.

BPD describes Butcher as a black male who is 6′1″ and weighs 180 lbs. Butcher’s last known addresses were 715 Ludlum St. and 317 Northwood Dr. in Bastrop.

Butcher is wanted on two charges of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding Butcher’s whereabouts can contact the BPD at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

