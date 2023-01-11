Bastrop police search home for firearms, 2 arrested

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says they found multiple firearms and narcotics during a search on Jan. 6, 2023.

After two incidents involving firearms resulted in one individual being shot, Bastrop police, with the help of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, searched a residence in Bastrop.

During the search, Bastrop police say they found several handguns, ammunition, magazines and narcotics.

Lydarious King and Jamoreia D. Lee were present in the home during the search. Both were arrested with felony warrants.

Lydarious King, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jamoreia D. Lee, 18, was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bastrop police say they expect additional charges and arrests to be made.

