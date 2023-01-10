Zoo Buddy: Painted Turtles!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has a myriad of turtle species - including these painted turtles!

“They are the most widespread freshwater turtle in all of North America,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They have a unique stripe on their back which is usually either red or orange.”

And they love to eat crawfish just like many of us in Louisiana! Taylor says they like to eat plant material, fish, and other small mammals that come through the water.

“You can actually count the rings that are on their back and typically this is done when they shed their scutes off and these guys are in the reptile family and, so they do shed - not exactly like a snake it actually comes off in little pieces,” says Taylor.

To see these turtles, you’ll need to walk to the Reptile Building near the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

