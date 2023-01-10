Proposed bill for Arkansas to classify drag shows as ‘adult business’

A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they can legally perform.(AKNS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they can legally perform.

Senate Bill 43, sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield, is intended to classify drag performances in the Natural State as an “adult-oriented business”.

According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented businesses include:

  • Adult bookstores or video stores
  • Adult live entertainment
  • Escort agencies
  • Nude model studio
  • Massage business with adult services
  • Adult motion picture theater
  • Adult cabaret

SB43 also aims to restrict where adult-oriented businesses would be permitted. The measure would prohibit the businesses from taking place in the following:

  • Adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited on public property.
  • If a minor under 18 can view the business and see “what the [adult-oriented business] is offering to the public.”

You can view a draft of Senate Bill 43 by clicking here.

