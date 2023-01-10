Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center expanding cancer screening around NELA

Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D., M.B.A, will begin serving as President and CEO in January. Fontenot...
Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D., M.B.A, will begin serving as President and CEO in January. Fontenot currently serves as COO and the Dr. Charles M. Smith chief of physics. The transition is the culmination of a succession plan adopted by the Board to succeed Todd Stevens, the Cancer Center’s longtime CEO. Stevens will transition his time to concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities to advance Mary Bird Perkins’ mission across its regional network.(PRNewswire)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has received a grant to allow them to expand cancer screening in the rural areas of Northeast Louisiana.

The Living Well Foundation has awarded the Cancer Center around $20,000 to help provide access to cancer screenings, patient education resources, navigation services and diagnostics for nearly 1,500 medically underserved individuals throughout the Delta region.

This grant will help Mary Bird Perkins provide services to five parishes including Caldwell, Franklin, Morehouse, Ouachita and Richland parishes.

Delta regional manager Myra Gatling-Akers says the cancer center will be able to provide “critical prevention” resources to help improve health outcomes.

“The state of Louisiana contains many diverse communities that face a variety of barriers to care,” Myra Gatling-Akers says. “With the help of the Living Well Foundation, Mary Bird Perkins can continue delivering screenings and education by targeting specific communities, making sure we’re not only maximizing our reach, but going into the areas that need these services the most.”

The cancer center says early screening and prevention are an important role in fighting cancer. Having better access to these services reduces the challenges of getting help.

To help reduce these challenges, the cancer center launched the Prevention on the Go (POGO) program to provide education and early detection which has helped the Cancer Center give more than 107,000 screenings to individuals throughout Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi.

Alice Prophit, president and chief executive officer of the Living Well Foundation says, “In order to improve one’s health and quality of life, a strong support system is essential. This is why we work with organizations like Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which has a long history of providing community-focused services to those in need. Together, we can reach even more residents who desire, and need, cancer prevention services.”

To learn more about the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the cancer screening events, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/10
LA catalyst offers entrepreneur resources
LA catalyst offers entrepreneur resources
The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has a myriad of turtle species - including these painted...
Zoo Buddy: Painted Turtles!
City of Monroe qualified to add electric vehicle charging stations along I-20
City of Monroe qualified to add electric vehicle charging stations along I-20