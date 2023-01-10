LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate

Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that happened on Dec. 8, 2022.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage of the scene in which a man was shot and killed by troopers on I-10 in Baton Rouge following a high-speed chase on Dec. 8, 2022.

Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022.

Disclaimer from Louisiana State Police:

The investigation of the Louisiana State Police Trooper-involved shooting that took place on December 8, 2022 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage and dashboard camera footage. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

LSP officials identified the suspect as Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, of Spring, Texas, the next day.

State Police confirmed details originally reported by the WAFB I-Team that the out-of-state suspect was hauling 83 kilograms of drugs believed to be cocaine. LSP officials said that much cocaine has a street value of $2.5 million.

The pursuit began on I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge parish line around 10 p.m. Thursday night and ended near the Washington Street exit on the eastbound side of the interstate.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Boosted COVID-19 SNAP benefits to end
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/10
Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D., M.B.A, will begin serving as President and CEO in January. Fontenot...
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center expanding cancer screening around NELA
LA catalyst offers entrepreneur resources
LA catalyst offers entrepreneur resources