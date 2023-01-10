Leads sought after woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d

The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston were found in October 1971 in the New Hampshire woods. (WMUR, NH ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up.

Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative genetic genealogy, helped identify Katherine Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday.

Her remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. She had been dead up to three months. Investigators said her death was a homicide, but they haven’t determined the cause.

The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston, of Boston, were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the...
The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston, of Boston, were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. She had been dead up to three months in what investigators say was a homicide.(Source: NH Attorney General's Office, WMUR via CNN)

“We are determined to stay on this case and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to follow any leads that may help us determine who might be responsible for Ms. Alston’s death,” Attorney General John Formella said.

No records show that anyone had reported Alston as missing. She was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, graduated from Dorchester High School in 1963 and attended classes at Boston University. She married fellow student Ralph Lawson Garrett, Jr. in Newton in 1967, but they later divorced. Garrett has since died, and “there is no evidence to suggest the divorce was not amicable,” the attorney general’s office said.

In late summer 1971, Alston’s parents and siblings moved from Massachusetts to Texas, where her father’s family was from. Her siblings, who were younger, said she was supposed to meet them at Logan Airport, but she didn’t show up.

“I don’t know what family dynamics were like between her and her parents,” said Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general. “I also don’t know what was said, but I can tell that after the (genetic) match was made and we did have a chance to speak with members of her family, they just said after Mom and Dad moved them, they never saw her again and they never spoke with her.”

The parents are deceased and Alston’s family did not wish to comment, a spokesperson for the office said.

Alston was reportedly living on Beacon Street in Boston with a male roommate at the time of her death. New Hampshire Cold Case Unit investigators are trying to find him and anyone else associated with her, including residents of Boston, Dorchester and Sommerville from 1963 to 1971, and Boston University students from 1963 and 1967.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Authorities say Paris Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death in relation...
Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say
Scientist are performing a necropsy on a fin whale found on the Mississippi Sound.
Dead whale washes ashore on Mississippi beach

Latest News

The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Rain to persist as storm-weary Californians face evacuations
Firefighters worked in a dangerous situation in Santa Clarita, California, on Monday.
RAW: Driver rescued from flooded vehicle in California
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut
“Student debt has become a dream killer,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This is a...
Feds propose ‘student loan safety net’ alongside forgiveness