The historic Dixie Theater is finishing repairs

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Dixie Center for the Arts is making some needed repairs to its theater. The Dixie theater has some of the original fixtures from when it was first built. Executive Director Judy Copeland explains some of the repairs they have done.

“So, we started with exterior and had to repoint and seal the brick because they’re almost 100 years old,” said Copeland.

Board advisor Libby English said that one company helped with a big surprise.

“Valspar gave us a check for $20,000 to go on that because we’d had it repointed, we had to go out and have the walls repointed out there,” said English.

Storms also damaged the sign and some of the exterior.

“On our marquee, our historic marquee. We’ve had to have a roof done on our canopy,” said Copeland.

The restrooms were updated with funds from Experience Ruston. Those grants helped to redirect funds to other projects.

They are thankful to those who contribute to the Dixie Theater.

“We got a lovely, lovely mural that came that was not in the works, but we were ever more grateful,” said Copeland.

They need more people to help and get involved.

“Buy the tickets, make the donations, to help keep the doors open and get your kids in here,” said English.

Which will ensure it will be there for future generations.

“We need to replenish our endowment funds, so it’s a constant, a constant effort to make sure that we have enough money to take care of what needs to be done,” said Copeland.

