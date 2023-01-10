Grambling basketball sweeps Florida A&M at home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Grambling men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Florida A&M at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, and both squads improve to 3-1 in SWAC play. The Tigers beat the Rattlers, 62-57. Shawndarius Cowart led Grambling with 18 points, and Carte’are Gordon posted a double-double with a dozen points and rebounds. The Lady Tigers completed an overtime victory over the Lady Rattlers, 71-68. Leah Morrow led the way, tallying a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds plus seven steals.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.