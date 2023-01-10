Grambling basketball sweeps Florida A&M at home

Tigers and Lady Tigers improve to 3-1 in SWAC play
Tigers and Lady Tigers improve to 3-1 in SWAC play.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Grambling men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Florida A&M at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, and both squads improve to 3-1 in SWAC play. The Tigers beat the Rattlers, 62-57. Shawndarius Cowart led Grambling with 18 points, and Carte’are Gordon posted a double-double with a dozen points and rebounds. The Lady Tigers completed an overtime victory over the Lady Rattlers, 71-68. Leah Morrow led the way, tallying a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds plus seven steals.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Authorities say Paris Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death in relation...
Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

Latest News

Warhawks beat Panthers, 66-58
ULM defeats Georgia State, starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for first time in 16 years
Warhawks begin conference games with two road wins.
ULM men’s basketball celebrates 2-0 start in Sun Belt play
Warhawks and Lady Techsters end 2022 with tough losses.
ULM and Louisiana Tech women’s basketball fall at home
ULM, La Tech and Grambling secure big victories
Five NELA college basketball teams win in one night