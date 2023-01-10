City of Monroe qualified to add electric vehicle charging stations along I-20

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is adding electric vehicle charging stations to different locations in the area.

DJ Fortenberry, Community Relations Liaison with the City of Monroe, says funding is available for the city to add charging stations within one mile of I-20.

Fortenberry says the state applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation to qualify I-20 and I-49 from Shreveport to Alexandria as electric vehicle corridors, which means there will be an electric vehicle charging station every 50 miles - one of those miles is identified as the city of Monroe. This is how funding is automatically available for the City of Monroe to add charging stations within one mile of I-20.

“We’re trying to find the best places for charging stations,” says Fortenberry. “A lot of that is going to be for pass-through traffic. It’s not really going to be as much for local citizens, but what it’s going to open up for local citizens as an opportunity for more charging stations other than just at their home.”

Anthony Garrett, General Sales Manager of Banner Ford of Monroe, says electric vehicles are semi-popular in the Monroe area among locals, but it’s on the way to becoming trendy. Garrett says the charging stations aren’t sustainable yet among locals because Northeast Louisiana is more of an agricultural community.

Fortenberry did not confirm how many charging stations the city will add, but they are currently accepting feedback from the community on where citizens would like to have the stations located within that one-mile mark of I-20.

