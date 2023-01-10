Arkansas ranks poorly for raising a family

A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near...
A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom.(Source: Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study of a state’s ability to provide for healthy, stable families put Arkansas near the bottom.

A study by Wallet Hub used five metrics to develop a score which included family fun, health and safety, education, affordability, and socioeconomics.

The study ranked Arkansas 44 out of 50 in its overall score. Across the five metrics used for the final score, Arkansas scored especially low in the family fun and health and safety categories.

High infant mortality rate and violent crime per capita are two factors that contributed to the low scores according to our content-sharing partner.

Massachusetts scored first place with the highest ranking and Mississippi scored the lowest ranking of 50 out of 50.

