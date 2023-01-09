REPORT: Nungesser will not run for governor

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(Source: State of Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he will not run for governor later this year, The Advocate newspaper reports. 

Instead, Nungesser is expected to announce that he will seek re-election to his current job, according to The Advocate reporter Sam Karlin.

The move is a surprising one, following months of speculation that the Republican from Plaquemines Parish would enter the race.

RELATED STORIES:

Currently, there are only two major candidates in the race, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Shroder. Both men are Republicans.

Louisiana DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, is considering entering the race for governor as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

dcfs
DCFS launches hotline to report juvenile sex trafficking
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder officially joins race for governor
The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents