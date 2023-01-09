Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports.

While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.

“They learn how this applies to their life,” says Mills. “How to manage skills, life skills, stress skills - we teach them just the basic fundamentals of firearm safety.”

Fourth-year member of the shooting club, Kross Many, says he’s never encountered a situation where he had to use a gun, but the program has helped him become a stronger shooter.

Mills explained it’s important to teach children that firearms are not a toy, and it’s not something to grab when someone is angry.

The shooting club is opened to children from ages 9 to 18.

