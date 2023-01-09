Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth

Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club
Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports.

While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.

“They learn how this applies to their life,” says Mills. “How to manage skills, life skills, stress skills - we teach them just the basic fundamentals of firearm safety.”

Fourth-year member of the shooting club, Kross Many, says he’s never encountered a situation where he had to use a gun, but the program has helped him become a stronger shooter.

Mills explained it’s important to teach children that firearms are not a toy, and it’s not something to grab when someone is angry.

The shooting club is opened to children from ages 9 to 18.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

Latest News

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Don Redden Memorial Classic
don redden classic memorial championship
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright