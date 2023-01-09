Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.(pandemin/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota.

Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.

Other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit, the Bismarck Tribune reported Friday, but Navarrete died at the scene.

Nabors Industries spokesperson Robin Davidson said a different entity — Devon Energy — owns and operates the site.

“Please know our hearts go out to the family and crews. We are supporting Devon to understand what occurred and what lessons can be learned from this tragic incident,” Davidson told The Associated Press.

Devon Energy spokesperson Lisa Adams said the company is “devastated” by the death of Navarrete, who was a contractor.

“Safety is Devon’s priority and we have shut down drilling operations while we work with local law enforcement, OSHA and Nabors,” Adams added.

Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.

Last September an oil rig exploded at a well site owned by Chord Energy, sending three workers to a burn center.

In 2021 another explosion occurred at JM Oilfield Services when a water tanker blew out, killing a 33-year-old worker and injuring another.

Mountrail County is one of the state’s largest oil-producing counties, and North Dakota is one of the nation’s largest oil-producing states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court
The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Kory York plans to plead “not guilty” to all charges in Ronald Greene case