LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Tigers (16-0, 4-0 SEC) are now ranked No. 5.

South Carolina (16-0), Stanford (16-1), Ohio State (17-0), and UConn (13-2) round out the top four.

LSU improved to its best start in program history with a 67-48 win over Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 8. Earlier in the week, the Tigers crushed Texas A&M, 74-34.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.