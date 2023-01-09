LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Tigers (16-0, 4-0 SEC) are now ranked No. 5.

South Carolina (16-0), Stanford (16-1), Ohio State (17-0), and UConn (13-2) round out the top four.

LSU improved to its best start in program history with a 67-48 win over Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 8. Earlier in the week, the Tigers crushed Texas A&M, 74-34.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons