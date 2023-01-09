Kory York plans to plead “not guilty” to all charges in Ronald Greene case

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria attorney Michael Small, who is representing Kory York in the case of Ronald Greene’s death, has announced how the former LSP trooper plans to plead during the arraignment.

York is a former LSP trooper who was charged in Dec. 2022 with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office as a result of Ronald Greene’s death.

During an arraignment, the defendant is given formal notice of the charges against them. The defendant also has the chance to plead guilty or plead not guilty.

York’s arraignment is set for February 22 in District Court in Farmerville.

Attorney Small said in a press release that York plans to plead not guilty to each count in the indictment.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Ouachita 4-H Shooting Club
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents
‘Antiques Roadshow’ to make stop in Baton Rouge in 2023
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid gift card scams.
BBB: preventing gift card scams