DCFS launches hotline to report juvenile sex trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched a hotline for people to report juvenile sex trafficking.

The hotline is toll-free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People can call the number 1-855-4LA-KIDS or 1-855-452-5437.

According to officials, the hotline streamlines the reporting process and allows state agencies, law enforcement, and service providers to work more closely together. All of the cases reported to DCFS will be forwarded to Louisiana State Police to investigate or pass on to a local law enforcement agency.

“It’s important for the public to know that human trafficking is still the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the United States and is a serious problem across Louisiana and across all backgrounds,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said. “We can all agree that the impact of COVID-19 has only exacerbated this epidemic and while there is much more work to be done, I remain hopeful because of the committed and collective efforts of my wife Donna, Louisiana lawmakers, key state and local agencies, survivors, and all those working in the trenches every day to serve children and families.

Callers to the hotline can decide to identify themselves or remain anonymous, officials said. They added that while confidentiality laws may prevent callers from learning the outcome of a case they reported, identifying, and bringing attention to trafficking is everyone’s responsibility.

“The evil of trafficking creates victims of children everywhere - even right here in Louisiana,” said Sen. Beth Mizell. “To fight back, we must first be able to recognize it. Fighting back requires the public, law enforcement, and our judicial stakeholders to work together. Our Department of Children and Family Services will be the connecting agency on a call that brings protection for the victims and punishment of the trafficker. I am hopeful of the impact we will see with this step.”

The hotline was launched following the passing of a law during the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session. Back in 2021, a separate law created the Office of Human Trafficking Prevention within the Louisiana Governor’s Office.

