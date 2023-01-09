Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston

(Buc-ees)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council along with Mayor Ronny Walker have announced that a Buc-ee’s is confirmed to be coming to Ruston.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ruston City Council held a meeting where they voted on a proposal from the Texas-based company.

Ruston City Council said in a press release that the Ruston center will be more than 53,000 square feet, have 120 gas pumps, and will create a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

Mayor Walker said that this is a large investment in the Ruston community.

“This is a tremendous project,” Walker said. “We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston.”

The travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Rd. exit, directly across from Ruston Junior High.

Construction will begin later this year and will be fully operational by 2025.

