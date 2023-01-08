Wossman beats Ouachita to take home the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic

Antron Mason II named tournament MVP
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a cat fight from the start, Wossman was leading Ouachita at the half, 32 to 27. From there it was all Wossman, the Wildcats put up 21 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lions to only 12. Wossman takes home back-to-back Don Redden Memorial Classic titles, 73 to 54, the final.

