Wossman beats Ouachita to take home the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a cat fight from the start, Wossman was leading Ouachita at the half, 32 to 27. From there it was all Wossman, the Wildcats put up 21 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lions to only 12. Wossman takes home back-to-back Don Redden Memorial Classic titles, 73 to 54, the final.

