Wossman and Ouachita advance to the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic championship
Championship game will be played on Saturday at 6:00 P.M
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita held off Sterlington all game (60-52) and punch their ticket to the championship game. It’s always a good game when Wossman and Carroll meet in any sport but this time, a championship date with Ouachita on the line. The Bulldogs and Wildcats exchanged blows all game long but Wossman comes out on top (52-47).
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.