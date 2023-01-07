Wossman and Ouachita advance to the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic championship

Championship game will be played on Saturday at 6:00 P.M
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita held off Sterlington all game (60-52) and punch their ticket to the championship game. It’s always a good game when Wossman and Carroll meet in any sport but this time, a championship date with Ouachita on the line. The Bulldogs and Wildcats exchanged blows all game long but Wossman comes out on top (52-47).

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Just when Beth Tabor thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.
Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber

Latest News

Warhawks beat Panthers, 66-58
ULM defeats Georgia State, starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for first time in 16 years
Lions defeat Hornets, 59-44
Ouachita beats Rayville, advances to Don Redden Memorial Classic semifinals
la tech wins 79 to 74
Lady Techsters win second conference game of the season over Rice
Carroll, Ouachita and Sterlington win on opening day
Don Redden Memorial Classic tips off at Ouachita