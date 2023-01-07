Wossman and Ouachita advance to the 28th annual Don Redden Memorial Classic championship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita held off Sterlington all game (60-52) and punch their ticket to the championship game. It’s always a good game when Wossman and Carroll meet in any sport but this time, a championship date with Ouachita on the line. The Bulldogs and Wildcats exchanged blows all game long but Wossman comes out on top (52-47).

