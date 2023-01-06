Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022.

Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.

“I have taken the last seven years to build up to get to what I have now, and after the tornado, they took everything else that I’ve worked so hard by myself to get. ‘Cause I had to start over, but, I just didn’t want to have to do it again like this,” said Tabor.

Just when Tabor thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.

“I need help, I don’t have a job, I don’t have help to pack boxes, I don’t have anybody to help me move anything, I don’t have anything and I don’t have anything to offer I mean I’m down to,” said Tabor.

As an army veteran and single mom, Tabor has been through a lot. As she packed up whatever she could salvage, she continued to notice things missing.

“This is the living room, they had the Blu-ray player, Roku, a huge TV right here, and that’s where my grandfather clock was, they took that,” said Tabor.

She said thieves stole a safe with all her family’s personal records, including birth certificates and divorce papers. Tabor’s arthritis medicine and diabetic needles are also missing, among so many other things.

“This wall was all my wooden Saint’s collection ... even the ones hanging up here, they took them all,” Tabor explained.

However, there was something special that Tabor is lucky to still have.

“Copper earns. They came from my grandfather, if they had known, they are pure copper and you could probably get a lot of money for them. But I’m glad they didn’t take those because that was grandfather’s and we were pretty close. I don’t have much of him left but at least I got those.”

Among the rubble, she also found a porcelain doll her granny made for her when she was a child. Now, three weeks after the storm, Tabor said she doesn’t need donations but she needs support.

“I will never come back here because it’s broken my heart. I’ve given so much and I’ve helped so much, then when I need help, nobody is here. All the different big companies came here when it first happened ... they’re getting pictures taken and throwing little get-togethers and that’s great but what about people who ... we can’t live in this building, it has been condemned. We cannot live here but yet there’s nobody here helping me,” said Tabor.

Tabor’s car was totaled in the storm. She’s using what little bit of money she has left to rent a truck to move down South with her parents. In the meantime, she has no choice but to start fresh.

“I have no light so before the sun sets I’m trying to get as much as I can do...and then I have to leave,” said Tabor.

After a phone call made to Mayor John Crow by KNOE, he sent a crew out to help Tabor pack. He said the needs of the tornado victims have changed since it first touched down. Now, the city is directing those who need help to the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.

As far as security goes, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said they did provide security for a couple of nights after the storm. The Farmerville Police Dept. is investigating the robbery. If you have any information you are asked to call them or Crime Stoppers at (318) 368-9679.

