Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale and seeing patients that even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone posing as a doctor in the area during the months of November and December of 2022 after receiving tips that Erica Giles had opened up a practice and was offering services she was not licensed to perform.

Upon investigation, detectives say they discovered that Giles was displaying a post-secondary education diploma from Northwestern State University saying that she was a Doctor of Dermatology. Detectives say that this diploma was not only a forgery, and that she did not graduate from Northwestern, but that the University does not even offer such a program.

Detectives say that when interviewing individuals who used Giles services, the victims had made payments to her in excess of $1,000 per patient.

After receiving a search warrant for Giles business authorities were able to recover the fictitious degree as well as other falsified documentation on the premises.

Giles was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Jail for theft by fraud and possession of a fraudulent post-secondary education degree. Her bond has been set at $6,000.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been a patient of Giles or have any information regarding this case to contact them at 337-639-4353.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF cites 10 people for alleged use of pods while bow hunting in NELA
Hawaii police said the mother, identified as Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield, is in custody.
Mother tells boyfriend she killed their 5-month-old baby on New Year’s Eve, police say

Latest News

Morehouse Parish Tornado Tracks
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
The University of Louisiana-Monroe will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the...
ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant
St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
St. Francis recognized among top 5% of hospitals in patient experience
CASA of Northeast Louisiana saw a decrease in cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that kids...
Volunteering for change
Nutritionist Jen Avis gives the healthy benefits of drinking water.
New Year, new drinking habits: Health benefits of water