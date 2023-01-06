ULM defeats Georgia State, starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for first time in 16 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks hosted the Panthers at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for their home conference opener. ULM led by as many as 19 points and go on to defeat Georgia State, 66-58. Tyreke Locure led the Warhawks with a career high 25 points. ULM starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for the first time in 16 years.

