ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022.

The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.

An alumnus of Northeast Louisiana University, St. Amant was head coach of the baseball team for 18 seasons, receiving 414 career victories during his time.

ULM is strongly encouraging the public to attend as well as the family, friends and fans of St. Amant.

Tickets for this event are $20 and include dinner and a Q&A session with St. Amant and former players and coaches.

