St. Francis recognized among top 5% of hospitals in patient experience

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has been ranked by Press Ganey as a top hospital in the country and awarded the 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®.

Winning this award means that the hospital is recognized by Press Ganey as being in the top 5% of healthcare providers regarding patient experience over the last year. This is the first time St. Francis has been recognized with this award.

“St. Francis Medical Center has been honored to provide care for the Northeast Louisiana community for nearly 110 years, never wavering in our commitment to give the absolute best quality of care to those we are called to serve,” said Thomas Gullat, MD, President of St. Francis and the Northeast Louisiana Market. “Our team members dedicate themselves to providing the highest level of compassionate care. We look forward to providing both the life-saving care and excellent patient experience that is the hallmark of St. Francis for decades to come.”

Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer with Press Ganey, said St. Francis is a deserving recipient as they demonstrate exceptional patient care.

”By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, St. Francis is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Ryan. “The caregivers at St. Francis have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

