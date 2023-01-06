Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.(Buc-ee's)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will be considering a proposal by the corporation that owns Buc-ee’s.

Item C on Monday night’s agenda says, “Authorize City to Enter Into Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CSMS Management, L.L.C. and authorize All Actions Contemplated in the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement.”

The city will be voting on whether to accept a proposal by CSMS Management, L.L.C., which is causing speculation that a Buc-ee’s will be coming to Ruston.

If the city votes in favor of the proposal, it is not confirmed if it will be a Buc-ee’s coming to Ruston or if it will be something else.

It is also not guaranteed the city will vote yes on the proposal.

More details will not be released until Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF cites 10 people for alleged use of pods while bow hunting in NELA
Hawaii police said the mother, identified as Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield, is in custody.
Mother tells boyfriend she killed their 5-month-old baby on New Year’s Eve, police say

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
Morehouse Parish Tornado Tracks
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
The University of Louisiana-Monroe will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the...
ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant
St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
St. Francis recognized among top 5% of hospitals in patient experience