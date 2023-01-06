New Year, new drinking habits: Health benefits of water

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking to raise your metabolism, drinking water is an excellent way to do it, according to nutritionist Jen Avis.

Avis says drinking 16 to 17 ounces of water before large meals can raise a person’s metabolism by 24% to 30%.

Avis also says people should drink at least 2 quarts of fluids a day, and half of the fluids should be water.

Another healthy tip for the new year is to control your cravings. She says when you crave sugar, it’s not hunger, it’s your body trying to satisfy something.

Avis says the best way to stop craving sugar, is to replace sugar with fruit in your diet.

