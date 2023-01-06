National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage.

The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the tornado reached a width of 75 yards and produced estimated peak winds of 90 mph.

The second tornado touched down near Beekman, where it traveled 4 miles during its 9 mile stent on the ground. At its maximum intensity, the tornado reached a width of 200 yards and produced estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in association with either tornado.

Details from NWS Jackson’s Reports:

Bussey Brake Tornado: This tornado touched down along Wardville Road on the east side of Bussey Brake and moved northeast across Louisiana Highway 593 Bonner Ferry Road, where some trees were snapped. The tornado quickly dissipated after crossing the road.

Beekman Tornado: The tornado began on Twin Ham Rd. initially producing some damage to pine trees before moving northeastwards toward Highway 425. As the tornado crossed the highway, it produced additional tree damage and damaged a gas production facility along Texas Gas Rd. This damage combined with additional tree damage, suggests that the tornado reached maximum intensity in this area with maximum estimated winds of 100 mph. The EF-1 tornado continued to track northeastward producing damaged to Mixed Forest. As the tornado paralleled the roadway, a few residents also suffered damage to tin and shingled roofs. The tornado dissipated near the intersection of Cain Rd. and Gum Springs Rd. with a few large branches downed.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This severe weather event produced four tornadoes across our region. This does not include possible storm damage in West Carroll Parish in Louisiana. Details from that area will be released soon.

