Lady Techsters win second conference game of the season over Rice

Keiunna Walker finished with 26 points and 7 rebounds
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady Techsters get their first home win since December 5th, 2022 over Rice, 79 to 74, the final. Tech jumped to an 18-point lead after the first quarter but the Owls kept clawing away at the lead but the Lady Techsters held on to win their second conference game of the season. Keiunna Walker finished with 26 points and 7 rebounds, a season high. On Saturday, Tech travels west to take on UTEP in a rematch where the lost, 62 to 54.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causey has been accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker in Foster Farms in April 2022.
Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

Latest News

Warhawks beat Panthers, 66-58
ULM defeats Georgia State, starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for first time in 16 years
Lions defeat Hornets, 59-44
Ouachita beats Rayville, advances to Don Redden Memorial Classic semifinals
Carroll, Ouachita and Sterlington win on opening day
Don Redden Memorial Classic tips off at Ouachita
Warhawks begin conference games with two road wins.
ULM men’s basketball celebrates 2-0 start in Sun Belt play