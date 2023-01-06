Lady Techsters win second conference game of the season over Rice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady Techsters get their first home win since December 5th, 2022 over Rice, 79 to 74, the final. Tech jumped to an 18-point lead after the first quarter but the Owls kept clawing away at the lead but the Lady Techsters held on to win their second conference game of the season. Keiunna Walker finished with 26 points and 7 rebounds, a season high. On Saturday, Tech travels west to take on UTEP in a rematch where the lost, 62 to 54.

