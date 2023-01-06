La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.

Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.

Chiasson and a man named Bryan Nolan were joyriding on Bayou Magazille in July. Nolan was behind the wheel when their boat collided with another around 9 p.m.

Nolan and Chiasson left the scene without phoning for help, and were later stopped in Assumption Parish.

Wildlife agents charged Nolan with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, careless operation of a vessel, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and hit and run involving a vessel.

Chiasson did not face criminal charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causey has been accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker in Foster Farms in April 2022.
Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case

Latest News

Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Rain Saturday
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious