Higher survey responses will help West Monroe’s grant application

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe officials hope that a grant survey gets a high response. They hope this will put their application in a better position to be accepted.

According to Mayor Staci Mitchell, they applied for the RAISE grant last year, yet they were not selected. Recommendations from those at the state level making the decisions said public input would help improve the city’s application.

“So we did a debrief with the US Department of Transportation and recommendations, work for more public input on the projects, and on the improvements that the city and the project you plan to do,” said Mitchell.

The grant will help connect areas of the city, including downtown. Main Street Director Adrienne La France-Wells wants improvements to help downtown and other aspects of the city.

“So the RAISE grant not only helps with sustainability and growth, particularly in downtown but as a whole throughout the city and downtown,“ said La France-Wells.

They are wanting to use input from the survey to help guide what people want to see improvements in the area.

They are going to announce times for community meetings soon to get more public interaction.

The link here will guide you to the RAISE grant survey.

