High school sports safety protocols in the wake of Damar Hamlin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own after suffering cardiac arrest on January 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Doctors credit the Bills athletic trainer with saving Hamlin’s life by giving him CPR and administering an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) on the field.

Hamlin’s injury is raising questions as to how prepared high schools are to deal with similar situations should they occur.

Phillip Shaw, President of the Louisiana Athletic Trainers’ Association, says schools in the state are “not required” to have athletic trainers on staff.

“Hopefully, school administrations will realize the importance of having one, and they will make a push to get people hired,” Shaw told KNOE after Hamlin’s ordeal.

Shaw also served as an athletic trainer at Ouachita Parish High School.

He says despite no requirement for all schools to have a trainer, coaches are prepared in case of an emergency.

“There is a recommendation that one coach per sport be certified in CPR and AED usage,” explained Shaw.

Shaw adds that state law requires every school in the state to create an emergency action plan in case of an emergency on the field.

“That plan needs to be written down and reviewed annually every year,” said Shaw. “You need to follow the best practices that are set forth by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.”

Shaw adds quick thinking by medical professionals can save lives.

“I had a situation here at the high school a few years ago,” Shaw explained to KNOE. “One of our coaches collapsed. We had to do CPR on the field. Use the AED, and we had a positive outcome.”

Shaw adds that there is no requirement in Louisiana for ambulances to be at high school sporting events, but all schools in Ouachita Parish have them.

