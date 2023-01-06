Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is opening a park for its aircraft.

The new park is designed to improve its attraction and protect its historic aircraft, and it will be situated at the same address of the museum at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe.

The museum started building the park two and a half years ago, but the staff says it took years of preparation. They have been restoring the aircraft since the museum opened 22 years ago. It takes many hours for volunteers to restore the aircraft inside their restoration building. Once they put the aircraft outside, the museum risks the sun or harsh weather deteriorating the paint.

Charles Tullos, the Head of Restoration at Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, says the covers that are being provided at the park are critical to the preservation of the aircraft.

Museum officials say they hope to have the park opened for visitors by spring 2023.

