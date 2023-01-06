Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023

Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is opening a park for its aircraft.

The new park is designed to improve its attraction and protect its historic aircraft, and it will be situated at the same address of the museum at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe.

The museum started building the park two and a half years ago, but the staff says it took years of preparation. They have been restoring the aircraft since the museum opened 22 years ago. It takes many hours for volunteers to restore the aircraft inside their restoration building. Once they put the aircraft outside, the museum risks the sun or harsh weather deteriorating the paint.

Charles Tullos, the Head of Restoration at Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, says the covers that are being provided at the park are critical to the preservation of the aircraft.

Museum officials say they hope to have the park opened for visitors by spring 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causey has been accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker in Foster Farms in April 2022.
Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Chennault Museum expecting new aviation park to open by spring 2023
Rain Saturday
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
The City of Monroe mourns the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious