Adopt-a-Pet: Figgy Cuddleberry

Meet Figgy!! He is a dog that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Figgy Cuddleberry!

He is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Figgy arrived at River Cities in Dec. and has been showing his personality ever since. Kim Taraba of the River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Figgy is goofy, friendly, outgoing, and likes to play with the other cats.

River Cities is running an adoption special called “New year, New Friend” where they take $23 off of adoption fees, making them just $57.

Taraba also said River Cities operates 100% off of community donations. She said they are in need of cleaning supplies, but they will appreciate anything you donate.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats is open Tuesday through Saturday between 12-6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

