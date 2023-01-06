5 arrested following El Dorado drug investigation

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - The 13th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF) closed a several-month-long drug investigation which resulted in multiple arrests in El dorado on Jan. 3, 2023, with the help of the El Dorado Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Search warrants were issued at three separate locations which lead to the arrests of multiple suspects believed to be involved in illegal drug activity.

Upon arrest, JDTF seized a large number of drugs, money and weapons at the residences including:

539 grams of methamphetamine

15 grams of cocaine

156 grams of crack cocaine

288 grams of marijuana

255 grams of synthetic marijuana

1 vehicle

6 firearms

$12, 422

JDTF arrested the following individuals:

Ronald Brown- delivery of a controlled substance- methamphetamine, unlawful use of a communication device, trafficking a controlled substance- methamphetamine. Brown is being held at the Union County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Remondo Caver- possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver- methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premise. Caver is being held at the Union County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Brandon Boone- possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver- methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premise. Boone is being held at the Union County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Syroid Palmer- possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver- methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premise. Palmer is being held at the Union County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Jaterrance Hamilton- possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver- methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premise. Hamilton is being held at the Union County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.