West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department.

WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case.

This is an ongoing investigation with the West Monroe Police Department.

WMPD says they will not provide additional information at this time.

