NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph

By Jake Lambright
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded the storm survey in Union County, AR, determining that a storm Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. At its maximum intensity, this tornado was approximately 350 yards wide, producing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.25 miles during its one minute stent on the ground. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.

Union County Tornado
Union County Tornado(Max)

Details from the NWS Shreveport’s report: A weak supercell thunderstorm moving across northern Union County produced a tornado which touched down 3 miles southwest of Norphlet, just southwest of the intersection of Murphy Loop and Shady Grove Road. The tornado tracked northeast over the span of approximately a minute, causing damage along a path of 0.25 miles in length and 350 yards in width. The tornado snapped and uprooted several hardwood and softwood trees and caused minor damage to structures resulting mainly from the impacts of fallen trees. The damage path ended just to the southeast of the intersection of Shady Grove Road, Murphy Loop, and Burchfield Road.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This severe weather event produced four tornadoes across our region. This does not include possible storm damage in West Carroll or Morehouse Parishes in Louisiana. Details from those areas will be released soon.

ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes
ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes(Max)

