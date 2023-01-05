NWS: Ashley County tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 120 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded their storm survey in Ashley County, AR, confirming that the storm produced EF-2 damage. During its 49 minute stent on the ground this tornado traveled over 40 miles. At its maximum intensity, this tornado reached a width of 1300 yards and produced peak winds around 130 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Details from NWS Shreveport’s report: This tornado began near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County. As it moved northeast, the tornado uprooted, snapped, or damaged trees along its path. It crossed over several highways, county roads, and low-lying areas through through the county until it reached Montrose near the intersection of US Highway 82 and 165. There the tornado intensified to its maximum intensity of EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. Along US 82 near 9th street, a small guest home on concrete blocks was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. A nearby mobile home was rolled across three parked cars which were also destroyed. Several sheds and outbuildings were destroyed in the immediate vicinity as well. Widespread damage was common in the western part of town where many homes suffered minor to moderate residential damage as the tornado moved northeast and across northern Montrose. It crossed US 165 north of Montrose where an outbuilding was destroyed. As the tornado moved into farmland northeast of town, a center pivot irrigation system was destroyed. It continued northeast into Chicot County and across the intersection of Arkansas highways 144 and 293 where a home and several buildings lost roofing and paneling, and some power poles were blown down. The tornado crossed US highway 65 and Cedar Road near the Bellaire community in northern Chicot County, blew down a few power poles and damaged a few trees, and then dissipated near the Desha County line.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This severe weather event produced four tornadoes across our region. This does not include possible storm damage in West Carroll or Morehouse Parishes in Louisiana. Details from those areas will be released soon.

