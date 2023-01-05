NWS: Ashley County tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 120 mph

By Jake Lambright
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded their storm survey in Ashley County, AR, confirming that the storm produced EF-2 damage. During its 49 minute stent on the ground this tornado traveled over 40 miles. At its maximum intensity, this tornado reached a width of 1300 yards and produced peak winds around 130 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Ashley County Tornado
Ashley County Tornado(Max)

Details from NWS Shreveport’s report: This tornado began near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County. As it moved northeast, the tornado uprooted, snapped, or damaged trees along its path. It crossed over several highways, county roads, and low-lying areas through through the county until it reached Montrose near the intersection of US Highway 82 and 165. There the tornado intensified to its maximum intensity of EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. Along US 82 near 9th street, a small guest home on concrete blocks was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. A nearby mobile home was rolled across three parked cars which were also destroyed. Several sheds and outbuildings were destroyed in the immediate vicinity as well. Widespread damage was common in the western part of town where many homes suffered minor to moderate residential damage as the tornado moved northeast and across northern Montrose. It crossed US 165 north of Montrose where an outbuilding was destroyed. As the tornado moved into farmland northeast of town, a center pivot irrigation system was destroyed. It continued northeast into Chicot County and across the intersection of Arkansas highways 144 and 293 where a home and several buildings lost roofing and paneling, and some power poles were blown down. The tornado crossed US highway 65 and Cedar Road near the Bellaire community in northern Chicot County, blew down a few power poles and damaged a few trees, and then dissipated near the Desha County line.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This severe weather event produced four tornadoes across our region. This does not include possible storm damage in West Carroll or Morehouse Parishes in Louisiana. Details from those areas will be released soon.

ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes
ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes(Max)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Causey has been accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker in Foster Farms in April 2022.
Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Union County Tornado
NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
Large Transformer Lines Destroyed
NWS: Union Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 130 mph
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/5
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright