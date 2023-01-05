LDWF cites 10 people for alleged use of pods while bow hunting in NELA

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ten people have been cited for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28, 2022, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Enforcement agents with LDWF say they were on patrol along the Mississippi River when they did compliance checks on hunters south of Lake Providence.

While bow hunting, the hunters allegedly had pods, which are poison filled and meant to be loaded at the tip of an arrow.

LDWF says that having pods while bow hunting is cause for a $250-$500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Along with the pods, agents say they also found one of the hunters, Samuel Spurgeon, had harvested an antlerless deer using an arrow with a pod. Spurgeon may face civil restitution totaling $1,624 to replace the value of the illegally killed deer.

All of the pods along with the antlerless deer were seized by agents.

The following people have been cited by LDWF agents for alleged possession of pods while bow hunting:

Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, of Broussard

Asa G. Tibbs, 20, of Broussard

Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin

Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie

Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington

Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria

Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, of Ruston

Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, of Ruston

Megan Buckner, 45, of Vicksburg, Miss.

Larry Lambiotte, 47, of Vicksburg, Miss.

