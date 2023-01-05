Humane Society of Louisiana rescues abandoned dogs and puppies from trailer

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - The Humane Society of Louisiana helped rescue multiple dogs and puppies from an abandoned trailer in Grayson, La after their owner was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022.

Police arrested Ricky L. Samuels, the owner, for driving under the influence.

Upon arrest, Samuels’ landlord discovered four dogs and eight puppies abandoned in his trailer.

The landlord called her daughter-in-law, Hailey Alford, to help rescue the animals when she saw the area was unsanitary, unventilated and unheated.

Since Grayson does not have a public animal shelter, Alford called the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA).

The Humane Society of Louisiana set up temporary kennels for the dogs and paid for all vet services.

HSLA director Jeff Dorson says, “We are grateful that Hailey, her husband and Hailey’s mother-in-law stepped up to help these dogs in need. This case also underlines the need for the parish to provide some type of basic animal control services or a housing program for unwanted or abandoned pets.”

The Humane Society is working to get Samuels charged for cruelty to animals. If charged, Samuels could face six months in prison, a $1,000 fine, court costs per offense and could be ordered to pay restitution.

If you would like to donate to HSLA, visit their website.

If you would like to adopt a dog or puppy, contact the Humane Society at info@humanela.org.

