Don Redden Memorial Classic tips off at Ouachita

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 28th annual Don Redden Classic got underway at Ouachita Parish High School. The four-day, double elimination tournament features 10 teams this year, including six Ouachita Parish squads. Opening day action featured Carroll taking down West Monroe, Ouachita defeating St. Frederick, and Sterlington dominating Summerfield.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.