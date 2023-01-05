Deadline extended for Arkansas schools to apply for agriculture-based grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas schools now have extended time to apply for two different grants that could bring better funding for agricultural and nutrition programs across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced in a press release that they have extended the deadline for applications to Arkansas School Garden Grant Program (ASGPP) and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program (ATTGP) through Jan. 25, 2023.

Both of these agriculturally-focused programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early care facilities and alternative learning environments.

The ASGPP is so that schools can either expand or start gardens on their campuses. This grant will give $500 each to 50 schools so that they may buy soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment.

Email Erica Benoit at erica.benoit@agriculture.arkansas.gov for more information about the ASGPP.

The other grant, the ATTGP, will help school cafeterias lead taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. 20 schools will be awarded $250 each to buy kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials, and specialty crop seeds and plants.

Email Lindsey Cartwright at lindsey.cartwright@agriculture.arkansas.gov for more information about the ATTGP.

Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said things such as school gardens and taste tests help teach children valuable life skills.

“School gardens and taste tests have proven to be valuable tools in teaching children about agriculture, nutrition, and a variety of skills,” Ward said. “The lessons learned through these programs can have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities.”

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said they encourage all eligible schools to apply, even if they already have existing farm programs or are just getting started with school gardens, and technical assistance is available to all grantees.

The same application can be used for one or both of the programs.

