US Sen. Kennedy says he’s not running for La. governor

Sen. John Kennedy (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. John Kennedy told supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he is not running for governor of Louisiana.

“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor,” said Kennedy. “Senator and Governor are very different jobs.”

Kennedy added that right now he thinks he can help the state of Louisiana and the nation more in the Senate.

Kennedy thanked his supporters for being there for him during his Senate re-election campaign and that they would be there for him if he had run for governor.

Kennedy was re-elected to his Senate seat in Nov. 2022.

