Union Parish residents cleaning up after storm damage

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Monday night’s storm directly hit electric infrastructure in Union Parish, causing power outages.

Some residents in the Haile area were pulling out their generators to get power restored to their homes.

Area resident Mike Stanton says the storm was loud and damaged his property.

“We started hearing the wind pick up a little bit, and then it came across just the other side of the water tower there, right across the backyard and across my neighbor behind us,” said Stanton.

Storms uprooted trees which caused most of the property damage.

Trees took down power lines, and winds twisted pylons.

“I don’t think it actually hit the ground; whether it did or not, I don’t know,“ said Stanton. ”But it took the tops out of a bunch of trees and took power lines down out there on the highway.”

Other area damage included a flipped trailer and a crushed truck.

Most area residents are using generators or are without power. According to the Union Parish Police Jury President Brenda Abercrombie, a considerable amount of homes lost power.

“Probably around 580 or so households are without electricity,” said Abercrombie.

Abercrombie said about 561 of those are with Entergy and the rest with Claiborne Electric.

With the extent of the damage, repairs could take days to restore power to the area residents.

Abercrombie said she did not hear of any injuries from the storm and minor damage in other areas of the parish.

“The only other impact I am hearing about is the people that live on the lake from all the water that came through,“ said Abercrombie. ”They have opened one of the tainter gates, I believe, and if they haven’t already, they’re looking at opening the other as well.”

An Entergy spokesman said they are working on getting their lines repaired, but it could take a few days before residents in the area of Wheeler Road due to lines being tangled together.

