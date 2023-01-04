Town of Lake Providence’s water tower now repaired, turns water on

Lake Providence
Lake Providence(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Town Hall officials in Lake Providence say the water is now back.

The town cut off the water Wednesday morning after they discovered a leakage on the water tower over New Year’s weekend. Repairs to the water tower are now complete as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to Mayor Bobby Amacker of Lake Providence.

Mayor Amacker says he is planning to meet with Lake Providence police Wednesday afternoon about the ongoing investigation of what happened to the tank. The cause of the leakage is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
(Source: AP)
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
Baby boy Lerille was born to parents Cama and Robby on Jan. 1, 2023.
Ochsner LSU Health Monroe welcomes first baby of 2023
Images of the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter, remains of four men now on shore 5 days after oil rig crash
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Latest News

US Senator John Kennedy announces he will not run for the Louisiana governor position
Senator Kennedy announces he is not running for Louisiana governor position
Sen. John Kennedy (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)
US Sen. Kennedy says he’s not running for La. governor
L: Matthew Wilson, Finance Director R: Christen Heath, City Clerk
City of West Monroe appoints new Finance Director and City Clerk
Causey has been accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker in Foster Farms in April 2022.
Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas