Town of Lake Providence’s water tower now repaired, turns water on

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Town Hall officials in Lake Providence say the water is now back.

The town cut off the water Wednesday morning after they discovered a leakage on the water tower over New Year’s weekend. Repairs to the water tower are now complete as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to Mayor Bobby Amacker of Lake Providence.

Mayor Amacker says he is planning to meet with Lake Providence police Wednesday afternoon about the ongoing investigation of what happened to the tank. The cause of the leakage is currently unknown.

