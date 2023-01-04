Suspect from Foster Farms 2022 murder arrested in Texas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas.

for unlawful possession of a firearm and as a fugitive of justice from Louisiana.

Bruce Causey, who was a work release inmate at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.

Causey was arrested in Pearland, Texas, on New Year’s Eve after police responded to a verbal domestic incident, and he was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says Causey gave officers in Texas a false name before being identified by his fingerprints.

Desiree M. Charbonnet, the Calhoun family attorney, says the family of Ketrick Calhoun is relieved that Causey was finally caught.

“It’s been a painful eight months for these family members,” Charbonnet says. “They’re just really relieved that this has happened and that this man has been apprehended, and they’re just looking forward to having this resolve so they can take a deep breath and reflect on the good things from their brother’s life.”

Sheriff Gates says Causey will have to face his firearm charge in Texas before being extradited to Louisiana.

