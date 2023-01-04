NWS: Jackson Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 122 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that moved through Jackson Parish on January 2nd was an EF-2 with peak winds of 122 mph.

The tornado traveled about 15 miles in the 23 minutes that it was on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 1928 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm survey, three residents received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

Jackson Parish Tornado Track (Max)

Details from NWS Shreveport’s Report: This tornado began just north of the Jackson/Winn parish line along US HWY 167 and travelled northeast cross Firetower Section Road and LA HWY 147/Walker road snapping numerous trees. On Walker Road, the tornado caused roof damage to a chicken house and some manufactured homes. the most significant damage on Walker Road occurred just north of its intersection with Whitman Road where a single-wide manufactured home, which was anchored into the soil, was flipped and rolled off its foundation destroying most of the roof and walls, but leaving the under carriage attached. The most significant damage along the entire track occurred as the tornado cross LA HWY 811/Gladway Road near its intersection with Kelley Road. Here, a brick single-family home lost most of its roof. This caused the partial failure of the walls of the garage of the home, but the majority of the walls of the home remained standing and intact. This damage was rated as EF-2. A metal garage building on this property suffered complete loss of its walls, but most of its roof and the metal frame poles remained standing. About 150 yards to the northwest, another brick single-family home suffered almost total loss of its roof covering. The damage in this area was rated as EF-2 based mainly on the roof lose to the two homes. On the north side of Gladeway Road, a double-wide manufactured home suffered the loss of most of its roof, but the walls remained standing. An attached car port on another brick single-family residence was destroyed as the tornado continued north of Gladway Road and west of Kelley Road. More tree damage was observed along Lucy-Leonard Road and LA HWY 155. Two brick single-family homes on LA-155 just west of Sugar Creek Road suffered some loss of shingles from the roof. The tornado began to weaken rapidly and caused more minor roof damage to a single-family home and snapped some large tree branches along Stonewall Road before finally lifting. Three minor injuries were reported from this tornado, but their exact locations were not available to the survey team. The team spoke was almost a half dozen residents that were at home in the path of the tornado. All of them mentioned receiving the tornado warning via wireless emergency alerts well before the tornado struck.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2023. This tornado is the first tornado in the ArkLaMiss in 2023. This map does not include additional storm damage areas from this event.

ArkLaMiss 2023 Tornadoes (Max)

