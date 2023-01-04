NWS: Ashley County January tornado rated EF-0 to EF-2

Tornado
Tornado(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - The NWS of Jackson has rated the Jan. 2, 2023, tornado in Ashley County, Ark. as an EF-0 to and EF-2.

Here is what they had to say:

“Confidently, we can say there was tornado damage ranging from EF0 to EF2 extending from the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road in the southern part of Ashley County all the way to the northern edge of Chicot County along AR Highway 35. For now we are going to call it a continuous track roughly 40 miles, unless we can get any better idea of gaps in the damage. The survey team is fairly confident it could be continuous even through the few swampy areas or sections of blocked road they couldn’t go down”

